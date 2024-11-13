The Bengaluru civic body has announced that residents can now obtain their final e-khata at BangaloreOne centres, with the service being available at the centres from Monday (November 11).
To apply, property owners must bring the following documents:
- Property tax receipt
- Sale or registered deed
- Aadhaar cards of all owners
- Bescom and BWSSB bills
- Layout or site approval by BDA
- Building plan approval (if available)
- DC conversion certificate (if available)
- Allotment letter from BDA, KHB, or any government authority (if applicable)
Applicants need only show these documents at the centres, where staff will scan and return them. The service costs ₹45, with an additional ₹5 charged per scanned page.
Once the final e-Khata certificate is ready for printing, an additional ₹125 must be paid to BBMP.
If you don’t have Aadhaar
BBMP announced that those who do not have an Aadhaar card can avail e-khata from the Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) office of the jurisdiction of the property.
They should provide their passport, driving licence or their voter ID card along with a photograph instead of Aadhaar card. This option will be available only in-person at the ARO office. Other documents to be submitted to get an e-Khata remains unchanged.
Published - November 13, 2024 07:01 am IST