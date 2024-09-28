E-khata is mandatory from September 30: Krishna Byre Gowda

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday said e-khatas would be made compulsory from Monday (September 30) for registration of properties in a move a eliminate fraudulent deals across the State.

The system has already been implemented in some districts such as Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkot, and Chamarajanagar through E-Swathu under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to register properties in rural areas and through E-Aasthi in urban areas. E-khatas can be registered and downloaded for properties in urban areas, including Bengaluru city.

During sale and purchase

Mr. Gowda said the e-khata system would be made mandatory from Monday and all property owners must bring e-khatas during the sale and purchase of property. “To register e-khata, one needs to secure it from the local authority, in case of rural areas gram panchayats and urban local bodies in urban areas,” he said.

Registration of properties would not be done without the e-khata as both e-Swathu and e-Aasthi have been integrated with registration process in the State, the Revenue Minister said.

The property owners need to get their e-khata at the earliest to prevent fraudulent deals. “There are instances of the same property being registered twice in two different names,” the Minister said and appealed to all owners to have e-khata of the property, he said.

Pilot project

The Minister said the State government would expedite the department’s PODI — the digitisation of land records — drive from Hassan district on a pilot basis and the department had completed evaluating 8,279 government survey numbers of around 80,000 farmers of the district.

