GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

E-khata is mandatory from September 30: Krishna Byre Gowda

Published - September 28, 2024 12:18 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Krishna Byre Gowda

Krishna Byre Gowda | Photo Credit:

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Friday said e-khatas would be made compulsory from Monday (September 30) for registration of properties in a move a eliminate fraudulent deals across the State.

The system has already been implemented in some districts such as Chitradurga, Raichur, Bagalkot, and Chamarajanagar through E-Swathu under the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department to register properties in rural areas and through E-Aasthi in urban areas. E-khatas can be registered and downloaded for properties in urban areas, including Bengaluru city.

During sale and purchase

Mr. Gowda said the e-khata system would be made mandatory from Monday and all property owners must bring e-khatas during the sale and purchase of property. “To register e-khata, one needs to secure it from the local authority, in case of rural areas gram panchayats and urban local bodies in urban areas,” he said.

Registration of properties would not be done without the e-khata as both e-Swathu and e-Aasthi have been integrated with registration process in the State, the Revenue Minister said.

The property owners need to get their e-khata at the earliest to prevent fraudulent deals. “There are instances of the same property being registered twice in two different names,” the Minister said and appealed to all owners to have e-khata of the property, he said.

Pilot project

The Minister said the State government would expedite the department’s PODI — the digitisation of land records — drive from Hassan district on a pilot basis and the department had completed evaluating 8,279 government survey numbers of around 80,000 farmers of the district.

Published - September 28, 2024 12:18 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.