 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

e-Khata: Bengaluru BBMP’s new system leads to discovery of duplicate entry of properties on manual record

BBMP official said dual entries happen in the manual records for several reasons but it is no cause for worry for property owners as they will get one final e-Khata

Published - November 16, 2024 01:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Shreyas H S
Shreyas H.S.
An aerial view of the buildings and apartments in the outskirts of Bengaluru. File

An aerial view of the buildings and apartments in the outskirts of Bengaluru. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The new faceless, contactless and online e-Khata system, introduced by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has led to the discovery of duplication of several property records in the erstwhile manual property registers.  

Several property owners who have searched for their properties on www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in are shocked to find duplication of their property records even on the digital platform, as the records have been scanned to upload in the system. When they search for khatas to download a draft of e-Khata, they have found the same property listed twice in the system.

E-khatas can now be obtained at BangaloreOne centres

Murali Krishna, a resident of Kengeri and property owner, said, “This month I started to search for draft e-Khata for download and to apply for final e-Khata. As in the beginning, I had to search by my name, with much difficulty, I found the required detail. I managed to fill in some details and later decided to close down to complete the process. A week later, as there was an option to search through assessment number, I applied the number in the column to find two drafts with two different property identification numbers.” In his case, in the new system the same property is entered on two books: A 26 and A 25.

“This is not an isolated case, and many confronted this problem and were perplexed. They have reached out to BBMP helpline,” officials said.

“When I called the help desk for enquiring about this issue, I was told that when the properties were transferred from City Municipal Council to BBMP, the property details were entered twice and the same is reflected on the digital platform,” said Mr. Krishna.

BBMP starts issuing final e-khatas, over 48,000 issued till date

How it happens

BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue) Munish Moudgil said dual entries happen in the manual records for several reasons and the new system has helped discover this.

He said, however, that there is no reason for the owners to worry as only one final e-Khata will be approved electronically. One property will have only one sale deed and this document will help in the approval process. Once the final e-Khata is issued, another e-Khata will not be approved by the system for the duplicated draft, explained Mr. Moudgil.

Published - November 16, 2024 01:38 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.