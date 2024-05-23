E-commerce senior executive assaulted over road rage

A 31-year-old senior executive of an e-commerce firm was allegedly assaulted by a scooter rider over road rage on Sarjapur road on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the complaint, the victim, Akhil Sabu, was heading towards a hospital with his wife and two-and-a-half-year-old daughter when the accused, later identified as Jagadish, tried to overtake the car from the wrong side. Akhil did not allow him, following which the accused started shouting and hurling abuses at Akhil.

When Akhil objected, the accused allegedly smashed the windshield of the car, resulting in minor injuries to the girl. The accused reportedly dragged Akhil, assaulted him, and pushed his wife to the ground when she came to his rescue. The accused allegedly tried instigating passers-by to join him in beating up Akhil.

Akhil later raised the issue on the police’s social media account before filing a complaint. Based on the complaint, the police registered a case of assault, criminal intimidation, wrongful restraint, and mischief against the accused for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.