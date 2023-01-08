E-bus services from Yelahanka depot disrupted for three hours after drivers resort to protest

January 08, 2023 11:30 pm | Updated 11:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

A protest by the drivers of electric buses at the Yelahanka depot disrupted the services of around 60 buses operated from the point. These drivers are employed by the private operator which leased e-buses to the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) under FAME II scheme.

On Sunday, the drivers refused to take out the buses demanding better salary, amenities at the workplace, medical facilities, and others. The drivers demanded an increase in salary from ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month, canteen facility, issuance of appointment letter, bus passes to travel in city limits, ESI facility, and others.

An official of the BMTC said, “The BMTC management has no role to play in the dispute between drivers and operators who have provided e-buses under FAME II. As per the agreement, the operator has to provide drivers, maintain buses during the lease period, and establish the required infrastructure, and others. When we received the information, we took up the matter with the operator. After their intervention, the drivers reported back to duty. For three hours, there were disruptions in services.”

Under the FAME II scheme, the BMTC has provided 300 buses. The BMTC had started running buses received under FAME II in August 2021. Prior to this, the corporation had received 90 e-buses under the Bengaluru Smart City Project. For the first time, e-bus services were disrupted after drivers resorted to protest on Sunday.

“At a time when governments are promoting the road transport corporation to run buses through private operators, Sunday’s incident at Yelahanka is a warning sign. Earlier, the BMTC used to pay less than ₹10,000 a month for two years for the drivers who were directly recruited by the corporation. Now, these drivers employed by private operators receive over ₹20,000 and they have protested alleging that they are not getting enough salary to lead a decent life in the city and demanded better workplace conditions. This has happened within six months of running e-buses,” said a Union leader of the road transport corporation employees.