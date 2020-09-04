E-auction of BDA corner sites begins on September 9

04 September 2020 21:53 IST

The auction is being held in six phases

As many as 402 sites of different dimensions in Arkavathi Layout, HSR Layout, Sir M. Visweshwaraiah Layout, J.P. Nagar, Banashankari and Jnanabharathi Layout will be available in the e-auction of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA).

The public can bid online through e-procurement and participate in the e-auction to purchase sites. The auction is being held in six phases.

A release on Friday said that the auction will commence on September 9 at 11 a.m. According to the schedule of the e-auction, the first phase will be on September 9 for which the last date for bidding is September 25. The sixth and last phase begins on September 15 and the last date for bidding is October 3.

The release said geo-mapping has been implemented on the BDA website for all auctioned sites to enable bidders to view locations.