E-Aasthi work causes delays in issuing property documents

The project is being implemented with the objective of bringing in more transparency apart from giving property documents a digital avatar.

Bengaluru

21 March 2021 01:51 IST

The project is being implemented in 97 wards

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is in the process of implementing the e-Aasthi system in 97 wards in the core zones. However, the roll out is having an impact on the issuing of khata extract and khata certificate and collection of property tax arrears till 2007–08.

In a press release on Saturday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad urged citizens to cooperate with the civic body and bear with the delay in issuing the requisite property documents. The delay has been attributed to the transfer of data set of properties from the old system to the e-Aasthi system.

In November last year, the BBMP implemented the e-Aasthi pilot in three wards in Shanthinagar division — Neelasandra, Shanthinagar and Shantalanagar. The project is being implemented with an objective of bringing in more transparency, stamping out illegal transactions, and cutting out middlemen, apart from giving property documents a digital avatar.

The benefits of e-Aasthi are multifold, BBMP officials said. Impersonation during registration is avoided as property documents will bear the photo of the owner and illegally created property documents can be easily identified. For instance, the khata certificate issued under the new system will have 46 different kinds of information. The documents will be digitally signed, barcoded, and uploaded onto DigiLocker.

The release stated that under the first phase, the e-Aasthi system was being implemented in all 100 wards of the core zones. Under the second phase, it would be implemented in the remaining wards coming under the newly added zones — Mahadevapura, Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, Bommanahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar.