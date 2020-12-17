DySP found dead at friend’s house in Bengaluru

A deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) with the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) was found dead at a friend’s house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar on Wednesday night. The police are conducting a further probe before ruling it as a case of suicide.
The deceased, Lakshmi V, had gone to her friend’s house for dinner. The friend, Manu, who is a BBMP contractor, told the police that apart from him and Lakhsmi, there were two other guests at the flat when the incident occurred.
Based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi’s father Venkatesh, the police have registered a case of suspicious death. “There are also contradictory statements from her friends. We have seized their mobile phones for analysis while an FSL team is conducting a spot investigation to ascertain the cause of her death. We will also wait for the post mortem report,” said a police officer, adding that those who were in the flat have been taken into custody for questioning.
Senior officials visited Victoria Hospital where the post mortem is being conducted to supervise it.
A 2014 batch Karnataka State Police Service batch officer, Lakshmi was appointed as Dy SP in 2017 . This was her first posting.
Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph: 104 for help.
