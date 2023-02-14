During KERC public hearing, industry bodies oppose KPTCL’s proposal to levy pension and gratuity charges onto consumer tariff

February 14, 2023 01:20 am | Updated 01:20 am IST - Bengaluru

In a public hearing called by the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) on Monday, Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) received flak from industry bodies for a proposal to recover ₹2,734 crore from Escoms, towards the State government’s portion of additional employee cost towards pension and gratuity (P and G) expenditure.

Along with other prudent costs of up to ₹5.33 crore and a revenue gap of ₹64 crore, KPTCL had prayed to the commission to recover ₹2,803 crore from Escoms which would be passed onto the consumer tariff.

The hearing reviewed the annual performance of 2021–22 and received objections for the tariff proposal submitted by KPTCL for year 2023–24.

N. Manjula, Managing Director, KPTCL, said that during 2021–22, against an annual revenue requirement of ₹4,171 crore, around ₹4,106 crore was received from transmission tariff, resulting in a revenue gap of ₹64 crore.

Srinath Bhandari, Chairman, Energy Panel, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), argued that claiming P&G funds through the tariff would severely impact MSMEs, which have still not recovered from the pandemic.

“For 20 years now, the government has only paid it. Why are they transferring the burden onto consumers now? This will have an impact of up to ₹1 per unit.”

Speaking on behalf of the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI), Sridhar Prabhu, an advocate, questioned how the P&G expenditure could be passed onto tariffs, if the rule to recover it came into effect only from January 6, 2023.

“KPTCL’s tariff proposal was submitted in November, 2022, when the rule was not published in the gazette. Hence, the recovery cannot be claimed this year, but in the next year.”

He also added that since the liability still remained with the government and not KPTCL, there was no corresponding obligation on the commission to pass it onto the consumers.

However, KPTCL officials retorted that there was a government order in November which said that P&G expenses should be collected by KPTCL and Escoms in 2023–24, until the next order is passed.

After hearing the objections, P. Ravi Kumar, Chairman, KERC, instructed KPTCL officials to examine if the liability transfer had occurred. “The rule asks to claim the government portion of it. If the liability is with the government, then it might not be yours (KPTCL’s) to claim. Examine this thoroughly,” he said.

Expenditure exponentially higher for UG cables

KPTCL officials revealed that there is a fund crunch to convert overhead cables to underground cables. “As this is the election time, there is pressure from every corner to put overhead cables underground. Without getting into the nitty-gritties, the conversion would require over ₹12,000 crore. The costs of these will be 28 times higher and this has become a major problem. We need help for the same,” said N. Manjula, MD, KPTCL.

15,100 MW peak load

Under its achievements, KPTCL listed that on February 8, a peak load of 15,100 MW was met by its transmission network. Similarly, on March 18, 2022, a peak load of 14,818 MW was recorded.