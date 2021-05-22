Duo caught transporting 154 liquor bottles in tomato sacks

Bengaluru

22 May 2021 21:38 IST

The police intercepted a van and arrested two men who were allegedly transporting 154 liquor bottles to Andhra Pradesh. The bottles were concealed in sacks of tomatoes. The accused, Mallikarjuna and Suresh, are both 24 years old and hail from Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh.

Police sub-inspector Rajinth S. from K.R. Puram station was conducting random vehicle checks as part of the lockdown enforcement at T.C. Palya junction on Thursday night. When the duo drove the van past the checkpoint, they were stopped by the police.

“They said they had come from the RMC yard and were driving to Andhra Pradesh to sell the tomatoes. However, the police on duty were suspicious as the men were returning to their home town so late. They started checking the sacks and found the liquor bottle,” said a police officer. They were booked under the Disaster Management Act and Karnataka Excise Act. “The duo have been taken into custody while efforts are on to track down a third accused, Raghu, who is on the run.”

