Dunzo delivery person arrested for trying to sell two-headed snake

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths have arrested two persons, including a delivery person, for allegedly trying to sell a two-headed snake (double engine snake) for ₹50 lakh. The arrested were misusing the delivery bag of Dunzo company to transport the snake.

The arrested have been identified as Mohammad Rizwan, 26, and Azar Khan, 27, both residents of Gurappanapalya on Banneraghatta Road.

Sandeep Patil, joint commissioner of police (Crime), said, “We have rescued the snake popularly known as ‘double engine’ belonging to Boidae family commonly called as Sand Boa and seized a scooter and three mobile phones from them. The reptile is protected under Schedule 4 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.”

Rizwan is working as a delivery person for Dunzo. Azhar Khan used to pack the snake in the travel kit and was trying to sell the snake. As the lockdown is in place and the government has given permission for the delivery of food and other essentials, they used it as an opportunity to transport the snake in the delivery bag, Mr. Patil said.

The snake has huge demand in the international market and is sold for around ₹50 lakh.

Based on the tip-off that the duo are trying to sell the snake in Basappa Garden near Sarakki signal in JP Nagar, a team of CCB policemen rushed to the spot and nabbed the duo on Wednesday evening.

Mr. Patil said the snake is in demand as it is believed that it has medicinal value and it is also believed to bring good fortune. While Dunzo is doing a good job of door delivery of essentials during the lockdown, some people are misusing it and doing illegal things, he added.

A case under the Wildlife Protection Act has been registered against the duo based on the complaint filed by Range Forest Officer (RFO), Kaggalipura and further investigation is on.

The CCB officials summoned representatives of Dunzo to ensure such incidents are not repeated.