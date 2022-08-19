DULT to submit area parking plans for core city soon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) will soon prepare an area parking plan for the core city — South, West and East Zones — as per the Parking Policy 2.0, under which parking will mostly be paid, a plan that was approved by the State government in 2021.

A review meeting on implementation of the policy was chaired by Rakesh Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, Urban Development Department, on Friday.

“Action plans for five of the city’s eight zones have been submitted to the BBMP. Action plans for another three more zones have been discussed and will be submitted to the BBMP by this month end,” said V. Manjula, Commissioner, DULT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Action plans have been prepared after the DULT officials surveyed every commercial road in the past few months, along with data analyses. In consultation with stakeholders, a Detailed Project Report on this is also submitted to BBMP,” she added.