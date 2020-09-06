DULT recommends traffic ban in Cubbon Park

Citizens who have been fighting for vehicles to be banned from one of the largest green spaces in Bengaluru have a reason to cheer. The Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), which falls under the Department of Urban Development, has strongly recommended that the State government close Cubbon Park to motorised vehicles. It has also recommended that motorists not be allowed to park their vehicles there.

In a letter to the Secretary of the Horticulture Department, Commissioner of DULT V. Manjula said she received representations from citizens’ groups to intercede to ensure traffic-free Cubbon Park and DULT had examined the matter in detail.

“Cubbon Park is a vast green space in the heart of the city and its pristine nature needs to be preserved. In various cities across the world, spaces in the city core are being reclaimed for the use of pedestrians and cyclists. Cubbon Park would be an ideal place to be reserved for pedestrians and cyclists in Bengauru. Closing of Cubbon Park to the use of motorised traffic will not cause any inconvenience as motorised traffic has alternative routes to reach their destinations,” she said.

In the backdrop of this, DULT is of the view that re-opening Cubbon Park to motorised traffic is not advisable and parking of motorised vehicles should not be allowed in the park, the letter said.