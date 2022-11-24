Dug up road hits traffic in K.R. Puram; police repair road after tweeting for help

November 24, 2022 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Bengaluru:

A dug up road caused traffic snarls to a point where the traffic police was prompted to tweet to the civic body’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath to repair the road in K.R. Puram on Thursday after several calls to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) went unanswered.

Motorists were seen struggling to negotiate the stretch. “Some simple precautionary measures and a plan should be in place while doing any construction work. Otherwise, it causes a lot of inconvenience to commuters,” Namrutha B., a resident of Ayyappanagar, said.

The K.R. Puram traffic police then tweeted, “Nobody from BBMP responding to our call. Pls send someone to close this pit sir.” After a few hours, in another tweet, they wrote, “Somehow we have manage to close the pit temporary by filling it with mud. It requires some concrete to fix the pit completely and permanently.”

It later turned out that the problem was caused due to work undertaken by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). According to K.R. Puram BBMP officials, the BWSSB was installing a water pipe from the last few days and while installing the pipe, the construction vehicle damaged the electricity cable of Bescom, which led to massive traffic jams at Hoodi Main Road and residents living close to the main road faced power disruptions for hours.

Mahadevapura MLA Aravind Limbavali visited the spot on Thursday and asked the authorities concerned to fix the road soon. Speaking to The Hindu, Geetha, assistant engineer, Devasandra, Bescom, said, “While the construction work was going on, a JCB damaged the running electricity cable. Due to rain last night and this damage, there was power cut. Bescom has been working since last night to close this dug up area.”

Raghavendra, Assistant Engineer of BBMP, Mahadevpura, said that the department is coordinating to complete the work soon.