Dubbing artist in the dock for filing false case

November 17, 2022

The Hennur police are contemplating taking action against a 21-year-old dubbing artist for allegedly filing a false case against a Rapido bike taxi driver and his company, accusing him of sexual harassment.

Based on the complaint by Sujeetha P.S., the Hennur police registered a case against Manjunath Thippeswamy and his company, charging them under sexual harassment on October 31.

The police summoned Manjunath for questioning and came to know that the service was booked and cancelled subsequently. The driver neither picked up the passenger nor dropped her as it was cancelled, a police officer said, terming the complaint as false and frivolous.

The victim, in her complaint, had said that she had booked the service on October 30 from Hennur service road to go to Babusabpalya. The driver, while riding, misbehaved with her by touching her inappropriately, she had alleged.

Rapido was unavailable for comments.