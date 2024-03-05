DSEL to provide only question papers for board exams of classes 5, 8 and 9; tells students to bring answer sheets

March 05, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Instead of providing answer booklets for the board exam of classes 5, 8, and 9, the Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) has decided to provide only question papers and asked the students to bring their answer sheets. The department has also decided to evaluate the answer sheets at the block level.

The DSEL is conducting board exam for class 5 and 8 since the academic year of 2022-23 and extended the exam for class 9 from the academic year of 2023-24.

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is the authority to conduct the exams and has scheduled the exams from March 11 to 18.

In 2022-23, the department conducted the exam by providing an answer booklet with questions free of cost. Earlier this year, the department had announced that answer booklets will be provided. The KSEAB has released the model question papers on its website in the form of the booklet.

However, the department took a U-turn from its announcement and has now said it will provide only the question paper and a sheet to write the student’s information. In a video conference last week, the KSEAB instructed all headmasters of high schools that they should inform students about bringing their answer sheets.

The decision has drawn criticism from teachers, parents, and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs). “The KSEAB has instructed us to provide only question papers, instead of booklets and the children themselves have to bring the answer sheet. They also instructed that the answer sheets should be uniform. If the students should bring the answer sheets, how can we ask them to purchase the answer sheets from the same place?,” a teacher questioned.

“Asking children to bring the answer sheet seems like an unnecessary burden,” another teacher said.

Mahalakshmi R., parent of a student from Bengaluru, asked, “If the government decides to conduct the board exam and if the answer booklet is not given, why should it be called a board exam? Is this how the department is conducting the board exams for SSLC and II PUC students?”

The All India Democratic Students Organisation (AIDSO) also strongly condemned the government’s decision.

Umesh G. Gangavadi, State president of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) said, “So far, they have collected fees for class 10 preparatory exam and given only question paper. Last year, for the board exam for classes 5 and 8 students, they were given a booklet without any fee. But is the government bankrupt for not issuing the booklet this year? If the government has any dignity, it should immediately decide to provide answer booklets to the students.”

