Dry leaves, garbage burning continues unabated despite heavy fines

Bengaluru

21 March 2021 02:08 IST

‘The resultant smoke is toxic and can cause severe breathing problems’

Two days before Maha Shivaratri, residents living near the burial ground near Shanthinagar bus stop in Wilson Garden were shocked to see plumes of smoke rising. They later found that leaf and garden waste had been set on fire in the burial ground, which was supposed to be cleaned ahead of the festival.

The instances of burning of waste, particularly dry leaves and dry waste, has been increasing in the city. According to information provided by the control room of the Fire and Emergency Services, from January 1 to March 16, 2021, the control room had received 1,021 fire complaints, most of which pertained to garbage, grass/ leaves and other waste being set on fire.

This garbage/ dry leaves burning is contributing to the already poor air quality. The recent ‘World Air Quality Report, 2020’ compiled by IQAir shows that the pollutant levels were above the World Health Organisation’s prescribed limits.

Earlier, marshals had been deployed to monitor segregation and ensure there is no littering in the black spots at the ward level. However, with the increase in virus cases in the city, they have now been asked to focus on enforcement of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. With this, the burning of waste seems to be increasing, residents across the city complained.

Srinivasamurthy Vasudev, president of the Girinagar Residents’ Welfare Association, said that leaf and garden waste burning is prevalent before the onset of summer and early summer when the trees shed their leaves. “Though pourakarmikas sweep the roads and streets and heap the dry leaves by the side of the roads, citizens set it on fire. The resultant smoke is toxic and can cause severe breathing problems, especially among children and senior citizens,” he said.

Renukaprasad G.S. from Shanthinagar Residents’ Welfare Association claimed that there also instances of pourakarmikas themselves setting these heaped piles of leaves and dry waste on fire, claimed. Though this has been brought to the attention of the BBMP on several occasions, the civic body just looks the other way, he charged.

Admitting that cases of burning of waste had increased, BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep admitted to cases where pourakarmikas have set waste on fire. He also admitted that there was little awareness on disposing leaf/ garden waste. Heavy fines imposed by the civic body — which range from ₹10,000 to ₹25,000 depending on whether they are regular or commercial/ bulk waste generators — do not appear to serve as a deterrent.

However, it is difficult to catch those setting waste on fire as they flee the spot, he said and added that such violations would cost the BBMP in the forthcoming Swachh Survekshan.