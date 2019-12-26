Dry bamboo has Cubbon Park on edge

An increasing number of dry bamboo clumps inside Cubbon Park is becoming a problem for the Horticulture Department. Unable to find takers though they are willing to give them away for free, officials are worried that the clumps may easily catch fire or even crash, hurting people and damaging the surrounding area.

According to the department, over 40 clumps are completely dry. “There are around 150 bamboo culms in one clump. All the bamboo here are giant thorny ones, extremely difficult to cut, convert and transport,” an official said.

G. Kusuma, Deputy Director, Cubbon Park, said, “The dry bamboo inside the park has become a headache, not only for the Horticulture Department but also the police. It is a Herculean task to make sure they don’t catch fire, be it through human fault or naturally.” Both the Horticulture Department and the police are keeping a constant vigil to make sure that the bamboo clumps do not catch fire. “Even a small spark can cause massive fire,” she said.

Officials pointed out that the bamboo started flowering around three years ago. “When bamboo starts flowering, it means it is the beginning of the end of the bamboo. It then starts to change colour from green to brown,” an official explained, adding that they should have been cleared as soon as they started flowering.

“We have cleared many clumps, but not all. As they are completely dry, they can only be used for fuel,” Ms. Kusuma said.

Vendors in the city’s Bamboo Bazaar also said once dry, there is little use for the bamboo. “At best, they can be used as sticks to make agarbattis. But given the amount of work and time needed to make them ready for such use, they are unlikely to find takers,” said a vendor.

“We have tried to make baskets with dry bamboo from Cubbon Park, but found it extremely hard,” said another vendor.

The park has around 40 clumps of green bamboo. “Bamboo plays an important role in keeping the lung space of the park fresh, green and alive,” she said.

K. Sundar Naik of the Bamboo Society of India said that the Horticulture Department should not plant giant thorny bamboo. “There are many varieties of bamboo that are not thorny and do not grow very close to each other in clumps. Such bamboo should be grown in parks or gardens,” he said.

Unlike other trees, cutting and clearing bamboo is difficult and time consuming. “As they are thorny and grow in clumps, it is very difficult to axe them. After axing, it is even more difficult to cut and convert them into a manageable size. Their length ranges from 60 to 100 feet,” Mr. Naik said.

Citizens or experts who are willing to come forward to utilise the bamboo or who can help the department in utilising them can reach out to horticulturecubbon@gmail.com

Proposal for bamboo garden

K. Sunder Naik of the Bamboo Society of India told The Hindu that he had written to the Horticulture Department and Gandhi Krishi Vignana Kendra (GKVK) requesting them to provide five acres of land to develop a Bamboo Setum (bamboo botanical garden) in the city where all varieties of bamboo can be grown.

“This can work as a bamboo oxygen park as well. Bamboo releases more oxygen than most species of trees. Hence, they can play a crucial role in balancing oxygen and carbon dioxide. Cities like Bengaluru should have such groves,” he said.