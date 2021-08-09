Drunk man arrested for attack on police personnel

Bengaluru

09 August 2021 14:37 IST

It took 6 police personnel to restrain him

Sadashivanagar police arrested a 37-year-old realtor for allegedly beating up a police patrol team and causing a ruckus in an inebriated state on August 8 night.

Additional personnel had to be called in to reign him in. Three ASIs, a head constable and two constables had to join hands to restrain him.

On August 8 night, Head Constable Karibasavaraju was on Chief Minister route march duty. He was near Mehkri Circle when he received a message about a man causing a ruckus on 2nd Cross, Sadashivanagar.

Karibasavaraju and his team reached the spot around 11 p.m. They found the accused, later identified as Ramadas from Sahakarnagar, shouting and hurling abuses, asking for the address of ‘Mr. Kharge’.

The police tried to pacify him, but Ramadas allegedly punched Karibasavaraju on the face, police said. He also allegedly attacked ASI Ishwarappa.

The personnel called the control room and asked for back up. Another Hoysala patrolling nearby was rushed to their help.

With the help of personnel in the second Hoysala, police pinned down Ramadas, but he managed to get into his car and tried to run over them.

The police personnel pulled him out of his car, put him in a Hoysala van and took him to the station.

The accused was taken for a medical examination, which indicated that he had consumed liquor.

Based on a complaint, the accused was arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

This is the second incident of an assault on police personnel in the last few days.

Some days ago, two bikers had allegedly spat on two police personnel on New BEL Road.