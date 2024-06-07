Drunk driving: Two killed, four others injured as car knocks them down

A private firm employee and a college student were killed, and three others injured, when a car allegedly driven by a person who was drunk knocked them down on the Hosakote-Chintamani national highway early on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased have been identified as Jagadish, 30, from Hosakote and Mohammed Faiz, 18, a resident of Shivajinagar. According to the police, Jagadish worked at a private firm and was returning home on his two-wheeler, while Faiz was returning home after dinner with friends at a roadside hotel.

Abbas, Abbas Pasha, and Abuzar, friends of Faiz and college students, and Mohammed Sami, an employee of the hotel, sustained severe injuries and were being treated at a hospital.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the accused, identified as Pragatish Rao, was allegedly drunk and driving home when he knocked down Sami, who was returning home from the hotel.

While Sami was thrown up and crashed on the road, the police said that Rao did not stop the car and knocked down Jagadish, Faiz and his friends.

Passers-by managed to stop Rao before alerting the police. While the police were busy shifting the bodies and the injured to the hospital, Rao managed to flee. The police later tracked him down and arrested him on Friday afternoon and took him into custody for three days.

Inquiries revealed that Rao had quit his job as a medical representative and was allegedly addicted to alcohol. He used to stay away from home most of the time and come home drunk, acording to the police.

The Hosakote police subjected him to a medical examination which proved that he was under the influence of alcohol, said the police. The police are investigating further to ascertain whether he had consumed drugs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.