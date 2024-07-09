GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Drunk driving: Bengaluru Traffic Police catch 23 school bus drivers

Published - July 09, 2024 08:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bengaluru Traffic Police conducted a special drive checking vehicles ferrying schoolchildren in the city on Tuesday, and caught 23 persons driving drunk. 

The drive was conducted against school vehicle drivers who were driving under the influence of alcohol from 07 am to 09:30 am, M.N. Anucheth, Joint Commissioner (Traffic), said. A total of 3,016 school vehicles were checked.

As many as 23 drivers tested positive during the alcometer test and they were booked under Section 185 of The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. The driving licences of these drivers were impounded and will be recommended for suspension.

During the special drive 11 vehicles were found without a fitness certificate, which will be handed over to the RTOs concerned for further necessary action.

