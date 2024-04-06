ADVERTISEMENT

Drugs worth ₹2.02 crore seized in Bengaluru; total seizures touch ₹195.84 crore

April 06, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a major drug haul in the last 24 hours, Bengaluru city police’s Anti-Narcotics Wing, Central Crime Branch team, has seized 2.024 kg of drugs (MDMA crystals) worth over ₹2.02 crore at Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

This apart, the Income Tax Department seized ₹4.03 crore in cash in the Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency and the Excise Department seized 37,031.33 litres of liquor worth ₹82.65 lakh in Uttara Kannada district, according to a press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Friday.

With ₹7.88 crore seized in the last 24 hours, the total seizures since March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, crossed ₹195.84 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. 

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹34.59 crore, while liquor worth ₹133 crore, narcotics worth ₹5.35 crore, and freebies worth ₹1.79 crore were seized, the release said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US