Drugs worth ₹2.02 crore seized in Bengaluru; total seizures touch ₹195.84 crore

April 06, 2024 07:21 am | Updated 07:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

In a major drug haul in the last 24 hours, Bengaluru city police’s Anti-Narcotics Wing, Central Crime Branch team, has seized 2.024 kg of drugs (MDMA crystals) worth over ₹2.02 crore at Bommanahalli, Bengaluru South parliamentary constituency.

This apart, the Income Tax Department seized ₹4.03 crore in cash in the Bengaluru North parliamentary constituency and the Excise Department seized 37,031.33 litres of liquor worth ₹82.65 lakh in Uttara Kannada district, according to a press release from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, on Friday.

With ₹7.88 crore seized in the last 24 hours, the total seizures since March 16, when the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force in Karnataka, crossed ₹195.84 crore. This includes cash, liquor, drugs, and precious metals. 

After MCC came into force, the amount of cash seized was ₹34.59 crore, while liquor worth ₹133 crore, narcotics worth ₹5.35 crore, and freebies worth ₹1.79 crore were seized, the release said.

