Drugs probe: No bail for six accused

The prosecution says that granting their request would hamper the ongoing investigation

The NDPS court, on Monday, rejected the bail application filed by six accused, including two who are on the run, in connection with a drug racket allegedly involving the Kannada film industry.

The prosecution filed an objection saying that granting bail would hamper the ongoing investigation.

While accused Abhishek and Prashanth Raju are on the run, the remaining four accused – Prashanth Ranka, Niyaz Mohammed, Vybhav Jain and Prateek Shetty – have been arrested and are in Parappana Agrahara jail.

Last week, the court rejected bail pleas of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, as well as Rahul Thonse.

The CCB has arrested 14 accused in the case so far. The prime accused Shiva Prakash Chippi, Sheikh Faazil and Aditya Alva are absconding.

The CCB, on Sunday, raided five pubs situated in the CBD and searched their premises to check for drug peddling. The raids were carried out based on information provided by two accused arrested by the Sanjay Nagar police that drugs are being sold in pubs during the weekend.

Though the police could not recover anything during the raid, officials found CCTV camera footage to identify peddlers.