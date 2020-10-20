Drugs probe: Kannada reality show star arrested

20 October 2020 21:07 IST

Adam Pasha is accused of buying MDMA from an accused

Officials with the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Kannada reality show ‘Bigg Boss’ contestant Adam Pasha in connection with their probe into the drug racket.

Adam has been accused of buying MDMA from a dealer, Anikha Dinesh, who had been arrested during a raid in August. “He has been sourcing drugs from Anikha Dinesh for a long time. We have evidence of financial transactions between the two and bank details,” a senior NCB official said.

In August, the NCB had carried out a series of raids in and around Bengaluru as part of an investigation into an international drug racket. Three people, including Anikha, were arrested at the time, and a cache of MDMA pills and LSD blots had been seized. Adam’s name cropped up during the probe after call record details showed his link to the accused.

According to NCB officials, Adam had close ties with Anikha. “He not only procured drugs from her, but also introduced many of his friends to her. We are ascertaining his exact role in the drug racket,” the NCB official added.

The NCB are also ascertaining whether he had ties with the two other accused M. Anoop and R. Ravindran, who were arrested during the raids.