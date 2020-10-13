Drugs probe: Accused arrested

He was hiding in Chikamagalur

Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths, on Tuesday, arrested Ashwin Bhogi, an accused in the drug racket linked to the Kannada film industry, from his hideout in Chikamagalur.

According to the police, Ashwin was on the run soon after the arrest of Ravishankar, following which the CCB filed a case against him. Ashwin was accused no. 9 in the FIR.

The police said Ravishankar had claimed that Ashwin was an important link between him and drug peddlers, and that Ashwin would often help him procure drugs.

CCB officials had formed special teams to trace Ashwin. His arrest might help the CCB get stronger evidence against the accused. He might also help the CCB get fresh leads in the case, sources said.

Meanwhile, the CCB special teams continue their search for the accused who are on the run.