Drugs probe: Absconding persons continue to evade police

28 September 2020 21:22 IST

They went on the run following the arrest of two actors, and some others

Officials of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) investigating the alleged drug racket involving the Kannada film industry have intensified the search for peddlers who allegedly supplied drugs to the accused.

The prime accused in the high profile case, Shiva Prakash, Aditya Alva and Sheikh Faazil, are untraceable.

The arrest and questioning of these three accused will help expose their wide network, a senior police officer said.

According to the officials, the accused went on the run soon after the CCB arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani, among others. Sources said details of the absconding persons had been obtained during the technical analysis of call record details of the accused.

“Right now, the flow of drugs into the city has stopped due to intensified action by the police. But there are many routes of drug flow, which the accused, who are on the run, knew. All these routes need to be checked,” the officer added.