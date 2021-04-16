Drugs concealed in cricket thigh guards seized

The Bengaluru zonal unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has unearthed an international drug racket and seized 515 grams of amphetamine hidden in sports goods that were scheduled to be shipped to Doha, Qatar. It was set to be shipped via an international courier service last week.

According to the NCB, the contraband was concealed within cricket thigh guards. The parcel also had gloves and elbow guards. The seized amphetamine has an approximate value of ₹20 lakh in the illegal market, said Amit Ghawate, zonal director, NCB.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the parcel had been sent by one S. Nashath from Kasaragod, Kerala, to A. Kuzhiyal in Doha. A team tracked down Nasthath and arrested him in Mangaluru on Wednesday. Investigations are on to ascertain the magnitude of the racket.