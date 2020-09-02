Bengaluru

Drug trail: Ragini Dwivedi summoned

The CCB’s anti-narcotics wing probing drug related cases issued a notice to actress Ragini Dwivedi to appear before them on Thursday for questioning. Her name cropped up during the course of their investigation on the involvement of actors and singers in the Kannada film industry.

The CCB on Wednesday questioned a few people who are said to be associates of Ms. Dwivedi.

