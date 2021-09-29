Pothole filling is a continuous process: BBMP Commissioner

Chief Civic Commissioner Gaurav Gupta termed the pothole-filling exercise in the city “a continuous process” and gave details of potholes filled over the last two months on Tuesday.

This comes as the deadline to fill all potholes in the city (September 30) approaches.

“Between July 27 and September 27, from the hot mix plant in the BBMP limits, 490 loads of asphalt have been used and a total of 157,913.35 sq m road potholes have been closed. Not just that, in the BBMP’s arterial, sub-arterial, and ward roads together, 101 loads of wet mix have been utilised and 10,010.36 sq m of potholes have been closed,” Mr. Gupta said.

The commissioner said utilities like BESCOM and BWSSB have been asked to take up digging work only if absolutely necessary and deemed fit considering the rainy season.

“We need to be informed of any digging. We request them not to take up any digging if there is no dire need,” Mr. Gupta said.

He also conducted an inspection of bad road stretches in Gandhinagar ward and instructed officials to fill all potholes in the busy hub of the city at the earliest.