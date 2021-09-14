Drug rackets busted amd nine persons arrested

The K.G. Halli police on Tuesday busted a drug-peddling racket and arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national, who had allegedly come to the city on a business visa to sell drugs.

Based on a tip-off that a foreign national was selling drugs, a police team raided a place near the BDA complex near HBR Layout and arrested the accused, while he was allegedly waiting to deliver the drugs to his clients.

Later, the police raided his house and recovered 150 MDMA pills and two mobile phones worth ₹2.5 lakh. A detailed questioning led the police to arrest two more local persons employed in a tea stall, who were working for the Nigerian national.

The accused working in the tea stall would receive drugs and sell it to their regular customers, the police said.

The police have arrested the accused and all three have been booked under the NDPS Act, and the police are investigating further to ascertain the source of the drugs.

The accused foreign national, though claiming to have come to the city on a business visa, did not have any travel documents with him, a police officer said.

The police also issued a notice to the owner of the house who will be questioned for violating the rules. House owners, as per the rules, should get copies of the visa and travel documents before renting out their premises and they should inform the local police about foreign tenants, a police officer said.

In another incident, CCB officials arrested three persons, including a Nigerian national and two of his associates from Kerala, and recovered 500 ecstasy pills worth ₹30 lakh.

CCB officials registered a case in Kodigehalli against the trio.

In a similar incident, the Jnanabharathi police arrested three persons, identified as Mustafa and his associates Marappa and Raja Babu from Bangarapet, and recovered 2.5 kg of marijuana from them.

The trio were allegedly waiting in a car to hand over the consignment to their clients when the police caught them.