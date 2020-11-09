Drug racket: son of former minister arrested

Bengaluru:

09 November 2020 16:00 IST

The son of a former minister was among three persons arrested on Monday by CCB officials in connection with the drug peddling racket via the dark net.

The accused, Hemanth and Suneesh, were on the run after the CCB busted the online drug racket on November 5 and arrested Sujay red-handed while he was receiving the consignment of 500 grams of hydro ganja from a foreign country. The accused had paid the money through bitcoins.

Further investigations led the CCB to identify Hemanth and Suneesh, but they managed to escape.

The CCB tracked them down to Goa and arrested them along with Darshan Lamani, former Minister Rudrappa Lamani’s son.

Darshan had provided shelter to the accused, Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said.

The accused have been taken into police custody and the CCB is trying to ascertain Darshan’s role in the racket and also how drugs were procured through the dark net.