Kannada cinema drug racket probe: CCB searches actor Sanjjanaa Galrani’s house

Bengaluru:

08 September 2020 10:15 IST

Officials recover phones and other material

Continuing investigations, Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Tuesday searched the apartment of film actor Sanjjanaa Galrani in connection with the alleged drug racket linked to the Kannada film industry.

Ms. Galrani’s house was searched on the basis of information provided by Rahul Shetty, a drug peddler who is in CCB custody.

A team of CCB officials carried out the raid during the early hours and recovered phones and other material from her house for verification.

Advertising

Advertising

The officials also searched the apartment of Viren Khanna in the city for contraband.

Also Read Karnataka drug racket: accused named in FIR continue to be at large

Mr. Khanna from Delhi runs an event management company and also organises parties. He allegedly supplied drugs to his clients through his network.

The CCB has arrested four persons so far and taken custody of actor Ragini Dwivedi for five more days.

Also read: Late politician’s son and realtor are among 12 accused named in FIR

On Monday, the CCB arrested Niyaz, a drug peddler from Kerala, who allegedly supplied contraband to film actors.