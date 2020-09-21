Drug racket: Hearing on bail plea of actors adjourned

The Special NDPS court in the city adjourned the bail hearing of actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani to September 24. The duo were arrested by the Central Crime Branch in connection with the probe into a drug racket.

The actors had hoped that the court would take a favourable decision in their case on Monday. During the last hearing on Saturday, the court had given the public prosecutor only two days to file objections.

The police have objected to the bail applications filed by the two actors.