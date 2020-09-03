Drug racket: Close associate of actor Ragini Dwivedi arrested

The Central Crime Branch on Thursday made its first arrest in the drug racket that allegedly has links to the Kannada film industry. The accused Ravi Shankar, a second division assistant, is a close associate of actor Ragini Dwivedi, said a senior police officer.
The anti-narcotics wing of the CCB had issued a notice to the actor on September 2 to appear before them for questioning. “However, she did not report to the station citing ill health, and a second notice has been issued to her to appear for questioning on Friday,” said a police officer. Her name cropped up during the course of investigation on the involvement of actors and singers in the Kannada film industry.
Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “Ravi has been arrested for links with dealers and involvement in drug peddling.”
According to Mr. Patil, since Wednesday, the anti-narcotics wing has detained 20 peddlers who had previous cases. Suspects include a hotelier and an event manager who owns a casino in Sri Lanka with close ties to film stars.
Five-day custody
Ravi has been remanded in five days of police custody.
Meanwhile, actor Indrajit Lankesh reportedly submitted evidence on the racket. He, too, had been issued summons by the CCB when he announced that he was aware of the nexus between people in the film industry and those in the drug trade. At the time, he claimed drugs worth ₹4 crore were sold during lockdown.
City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant on Thursday evening visited the CCB head office to get updates on the progress of the investigation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath