Drug racket: CCB summons former councillor

18 September 2020 21:32 IST

Television host Akul Balaji and actor Santosh Kumar also to be questioned

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the police probing the drug racket issued a notice to R.V. Yuvraj, former BBMP councillor (Sudhama Nagar ward) and son of R.V Devraj who served as MLA from Chamarajpet.

Television host Akul Balaji and actor Santosh Kumar have also been summoned for questioning.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil said, “In the Cottonpet case, it was felt necessary to question Akul Balaji, Santosh Kumar and R.V. Yuvraj. Notice has been issued to them to appear on Saturday.”

According to the police, the trio had allegedly attended private parties along with other accused. “They are in touch with the accused. We are probing their affiliations with the accused and their possible role in the racket,” said sources in the CCB.

Parties during lockdown

Akul Balaji owns a resort near Lagumenahalli in Doddaballapur. He had rented it to socialite and event manager Viren Khanna on three different occasions to host parties. Khanna was arrested by the CCB.

“One of the parties was organised during the lockdown. Neighbours had informed the police,” a CCB official said.

The police suspect that drugs were supplied during these parties and have asked the three men for an explanation.

CCB officials said that Yuvraj and Santosh were in touch with some drug dealers who have been arrested.

The CCB has prepared a list of celebrities, businessmen and VIPs who were in touch with the accused and attended the parties. The police are investigating the nature of their relationship before summoning them for questioning.

Sanjjanaa Galrani’s custody extended

The special court on Friday extended the judicial custody of actor Sanjjanaa Galrani till September 30. Her bail application has been postponed to Saturday.

Another accused, Vaibhav Jain, has been remanded in police custody for five more days. The CCB will produce in the special court again on September 22.

The hearing on actor Ragini Dwivedi’s bail petition has been moved to Saturday. She is currently in judicial custody along with the seven others.