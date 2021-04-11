Drug racket busted in Bengaluru’s Koramangala

Bengaluru

The Koramangala police, on Sunday, busted an inter-state drug racket and recovered 106 kgs of marijuana which had landed from Visakhapatnam to be circulated among local peddlers.

The police arrested the accused Ravikumar, 25, from Ramanagara, Marappa , 24 from Chamarajanagar and Raja Kishore Nayak, 26, from Odisha.

The police said the accused were caught red-handed while they were receiving the consignment at Koramangala 8th block.

The police recovered 23 kgs of marijuana from them. Based on their confession, the police raided a rented house in Begur where the accused had stored another 83 kgs.

The trio told the police that they would source the drugs from their contact, Santosh from Visakhapatnam and smuggle it via various sources, including train, goods vehicle and sometimes private buses.

They would then sell the drugs to local peddlers in the south and southeastern parts of the city, Srinath Joshi Mahadev, DCP, south east division, said. The total value of the seizure is estimated to be around Rs. 32 lakh.

The Koramangala police booked the three under the NDPS Act and are investigating further.