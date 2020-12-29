Drug racket busted ahead of new year

Continuing their crackdown on drug rackets ahead of new year celebrations, the Sidduguntepalya police busted a drug racket and arrested two peddlers on Tuesday and recovered 214 kg of ganja worth ₹65 lakh from them.

The accused, K. Preethipala, 48, from Bantwal and his associate Khalander, 31, were caught while they were waiting for their clients near Hosur road, the police said.

Preethipal told the police that that he was sourcing the drugs from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and transporting them in goods vehicles, concealed under commodities, a police officer said.

Preethipal is a habitual offender in Goa, Kerala and Mangaluru in similar offences. He was arrested by the Kerala police, but jumped bail to come to the city and continued peddling drugs.

In another incident, the police arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 600 gm of opium worth ₹8 lakh from them.

The accused, Amith Kumar, 31, and his associate Sooraj, 33, were residing in Indiranagar and sourcing drugs from Himachal Pradesh.

They were caughtwhile trying to sell the drugs on Hosur road, the police said.