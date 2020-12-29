Drug racket busted ahead of new year

Continuing their crackdown on drug rackets ahead of new year celebrations, the Sidduguntepalya police busted a drug racket and arrested two peddlers on Tuesday and recovered 214 kg of ganja worth ₹65 lakh from them.
The accused, K. Preethipala, 48, from Bantwal and his associate Khalander, 31, were caught while they were waiting for their clients near Hosur road, the police said.
Preethipal told the police that that he was sourcing the drugs from Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh and transporting them in goods vehicles, concealed under commodities, a police officer said.
Preethipal is a habitual offender in Goa, Kerala and Mangaluru in similar offences. He was arrested by the Kerala police, but jumped bail to come to the city and continued peddling drugs.
In another incident, the police arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh and recovered 600 gm of opium worth ₹8 lakh from them.
The accused, Amith Kumar, 31, and his associate Sooraj, 33, were residing in Indiranagar and sourcing drugs from Himachal Pradesh.
They were caughtwhile trying to sell the drugs on Hosur road, the police said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath