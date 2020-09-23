Drug probe: Actor Diganth questioned for two hours

23 September 2020 21:05 IST

The Central Crime Branch (CCB), which is probing the alleged drug racket in the Kannada film industry, summoned actor Diganth for a second round of questioning. Diganth was in a shoot when he received the summons on his mobile phone, said a source. He was questioned for two hours before being allowed to leave.

Diganth and his wife Aindrita Ray had been summoned earlier in September as their names had cropped up during the probe. “The couple had attended parties organised by the accused and were in touch with many of them,” said a senior police officer. They denied having knowledge of the consumption and peddling of drugs.

“From Diganth’s statements today, we have obtained some vital clues on drug dealers in the party circuit, and efforts are on to track them down,” the officer added.

Meanwhile, the Internal Security Division (ISD), which is conducting a parallel probe, summoned a son of a former MP and few TV artistes for questioning, after their names cropped up during the course of the investigation.

42 cases booked

The City Market police on Tuesday arrested two people and recovered drugs worth ₹3.3 crore. Acting on a tip-off, a police team tracked the duo who were selling drugs on the roadside, near the metro station at City Market. The accused have been identified as Raghuram Bishnoi, 31, and Sunil Kumar, 21, both residing in Kumbalgodu.

They were carrying a bag, which had a secret compartment, said a police officer. The police found 125 grams of opium, 150 grams of brown sugar, 32 MDMA foils and 25 LSD strips in the bag. “We also searched the houses of the accused and recovered 1.2 kg of brown sugar, 475 gram of opium, 25 LSD strips and 32 MDMA foils,” the officer added.

The duo claimed to have been peddling drugs in the city for the last two years. They claimed to source the drugs from Rajasthan.

As part of the special drive against narcotics, the West division police booked 42 cases and arrested 61 persons for peddling drugs. Another 121 people were booked for consuming them.