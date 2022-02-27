Drug peddling: Two persons from Tamil Nadu arrested in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 27, 2022 21:43 IST

TThe Rajgopal Nagar police on Sunday arrested two men from Tamil Nadu for allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 21.8 kgs of marijuana from them.

According to the police, the two friends, Prakash, 29, and Sundar Pandi, 25, hail from Hosur. “However, they would come to the city every day to sell condiments and also sell marijuana to customers to make extra money,” said a police officer.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team nabbed the duo at 12th Cross Road in Peenya 4th Stage. They were caught with the contraband while waiting for their clients.

The accused allegedly confessed that they would source the marijuana from their contact in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

“They smuggled the drugs from A.P. into Tamil Nadu in trains, and brought small quantities from Hosur to Bengaluru sell them to their clients here,” said the police officer.

The duo have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and efforts are on to track down their network.