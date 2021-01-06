Drug peddling: Four held in two separate cases

The police on Tuesday cracked down on two separate drug peddling rackets. In the first, the Central Crime Branch police unearthed a drug racket and arrested three people for allegedly trying to peddle MDMA or ecstasy and hashish oil in Electronics City. According to the police, the contraband seized was worth ₹15 lakh.

The accused hail from Kerala and were arrested while waiting on the side of the road for their customers. “We got a tip-off and caught the trio accused redhanded,” said a police officer. The accused have been identified as Ramesh Kuttan, 28, from Kozhikode and Asheer M.C., 32, and Shazin Sahul, 19, from Kannur.

“They have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigations are on to ascertain their suppliers and their network,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime).

In a similar incident, the Banaswadi police on Tuesday arrested a 38-year-old man from Ramanagaram for allegedly selling drugs to clients near IOC flyover. The police recovered 10 kg of marijuana from the accused, identified as Riyaz Abdul Razaq. According to the police, he allegedly confessed to sourcing drugs from Visakhapatnam and selling it to local peddlers here.