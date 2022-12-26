ADVERTISEMENT

Drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, arrested in Bengaluru

December 26, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs at Sumanahalli junction and recovered 13.61 grams of MDMA crystals from him.

The arrested has been identified as James Owale, 26, a resident of Vidyaranyapura. The police recovered 3.46 grams of MDMA on him and recovered another 10.15 grams from his residence during the raid.

James has an attempt to murder case pending against him in the Yelahanka police station, which is under trial. He has been staying illegally in the city, said the police.

The police have booked a case against him under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In a special drive over the weekend, the South-East Division police arrested five drug peddlers in Koramangala, Adugodi, and HSR Layout and recovered 20.78 kilos of ganja.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US