Drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, arrested in Bengaluru

December 26, 2022 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Kamakshipalya police arrested a Nigerian national for allegedly peddling drugs at Sumanahalli junction and recovered 13.61 grams of MDMA crystals from him.

The arrested has been identified as James Owale, 26, a resident of Vidyaranyapura. The police recovered 3.46 grams of MDMA on him and recovered another 10.15 grams from his residence during the raid.

James has an attempt to murder case pending against him in the Yelahanka police station, which is under trial. He has been staying illegally in the city, said the police.

The police have booked a case against him under the NDPS Act and the Foreigners Act.

In a special drive over the weekend, the South-East Division police arrested five drug peddlers in Koramangala, Adugodi, and HSR Layout and recovered 20.78 kilos of ganja.