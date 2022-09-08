Drug peddler who escaped from Kerala police nabbed in Bengaluru

He threatened police sub-inspector with a gun-shaped cigarette lighter

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
September 08, 2022 21:48 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The HSR Layout police, with the help of their Kozhikode counterparts, caught a 29-year-old drug peddler who escaped after threatening a PSI and his team with a gun-shaped cigarette lighter at a hotel in HSR Layout a few days ago.

A team of police led by Sunumon K., a sub-inspector from Kurathikad police, pursuing him in an NDPS Act case, tracked him to a hotel and confronted him. But the accused, identified as Jaffar from Kasaragod, flashed a lighter and escaped.

Sunumon later walked to the HSR Layout police and filed a complaint and returned without pursuing Jaffar. Taking a serious note of this, C.K. Baba, DCP, south east division, formed a special team and tracked down Jaffar posing as buyers and shared his locations with the Kozhikode police, who arrested him. The accused was brought to HSR Layout on Thursday for further investigations.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaffar told the police that as he is a smoker, he bought a gun-shaped lighter which he also used in case of any eventuality.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app