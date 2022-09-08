Drug peddler who escaped from Kerala police nabbed in Bengaluru

He threatened police sub-inspector with a gun-shaped cigarette lighter

The HSR Layout police, with the help of their Kozhikode counterparts, caught a 29-year-old drug peddler who escaped after threatening a PSI and his team with a gun-shaped cigarette lighter at a hotel in HSR Layout a few days ago.

A team of police led by Sunumon K., a sub-inspector from Kurathikad police, pursuing him in an NDPS Act case, tracked him to a hotel and confronted him. But the accused, identified as Jaffar from Kasaragod, flashed a lighter and escaped.

Sunumon later walked to the HSR Layout police and filed a complaint and returned without pursuing Jaffar. Taking a serious note of this, C.K. Baba, DCP, south east division, formed a special team and tracked down Jaffar posing as buyers and shared his locations with the Kozhikode police, who arrested him. The accused was brought to HSR Layout on Thursday for further investigations.

Jaffar told the police that as he is a smoker, he bought a gun-shaped lighter which he also used in case of any eventuality.