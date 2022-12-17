Drug peddler posing as food delivery agent arrested in Bengaluru

December 17, 2022 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Sleuths from Narcotics Control Wing (NCW) of Central Crime Branch (CCB) busted a narcotics ring in the city run from Bihar and arrested a person who operated as a delivery agent for drugs in the garb of a food delivery agent in Whitefield.

Acting on a tip-off, police have arrested Abhijith, hailing from Bihar, in Whitefield and recovered 3 kg of ganja and two LSD strips weighing 14 gram from him. He was posing as a food delivery agent and had t-shirts and delivery bags of Swiggy and Zomato, both recovered from him. He had earlier worked as a food delivery agent with the two firms, but had quit the food delivery business and had been misusing the t-shirts and delivery bags to stay below the radar, police said.

His interrogation revealed that the kingpin of the racket was based out of Bihar, who took orders for the narcotics on messenger apps and even supplied narcotics to Abhijith. He was only tasked with delivering it to the concerned customer, who was only identified by the colour of the shirt the person was wearing and not by name as well. NCW sleuths are now on the lookout for the kingpin in Bihar.

In another case, CCB police have arrested a drug peddler hailing from Kerala and recovered ₹5 lakh worth narcotics, including MDMA crystals and LSD strips. The arrested has been identified as Shibooth Chicko, working as a contractual employee with one of the leading airlines. With an aim to earn easy money, he was buying narcotics at a lower cost from a Nigerian national in the city and selling it at a higher cost to mainly techies and students, police said.