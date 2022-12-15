Drug peddler on the run after setting fire to girlfriend’s scooter

December 15, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Halasuru police are on the lookout for a 25-year-old drug peddler who allegedly set fire to the scooter of his female friend over their break-up. Two other bikes which were parked in the basement of the residential building were also damaged in the incident .

According to the police, the accused Vikram was in relationship with a tattoo artist for the last three years. In March this year, Vikram was arrested by the south east division police and remanded to judicial custody. The police as part of the investigation questioned the victim after his arrest.

Fearing legal implication, the victim started avoiding him. Enraged by this, Vikram suspected that she had tipped off the police and walked into her residence and set fire to her bike in a fit of rage and escaped on Saturday.

The unsuspecting victim went to station the next day and filed a complaint. The police took up the investigations and recovered the CCTV footage from in and around to identify the accused. Efforts are on to track down the accused, the police said.