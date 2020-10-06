Drug peddler booked under PIT NDPS Act

06 October 2020 21:45 IST

This legislation allows preventive detention for a period of one year without bail

The police on Tuesday arrested a 41-year-old habitual offender and drug dealer under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT NDPS) Act, 1988, a law under which preventive detention for a period of one year without bail is possible.

This is the second instance of the police charging a drug peddler under the stringent Act, said a senior police official.

According to the police, the accused, Syed Nazim, had been arrested recently in connection with six cases related to drug peddling. “However, he made bail and resumed dealing in drugs until the K.G. Halli police nabbed him again. Considering the background of the accused, the police filed a detailed report before the Police Commissioner seeking permission to book him under PIT NDPS Act. He was arrested after receiving due approval from the advisory committee of the high court,” said a police officer.

In May, the Central Crime Branch had booked a foreign national, who was named in five cases regarding drug peddling, under the PIT NDPS Act.