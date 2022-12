December 02, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

Acting on a tip-off that a person was peddling drugs in K.R. Circle, the Chickpet police raided and arrested Rizwan Pasha, 21, a resident of Valmikinagar on Mysuru Road and recovered 23 grams of MDMA crystals worth ₹1 lakh from him. Police said they are probing as to from where he had sourced the narcotics from and his clientele.